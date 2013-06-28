Alice Gerrard Releases First All Original Album

Alice Gerrard is a legend in the world of bluegrass, inspiring many musical greats, including The Judds. But it’s only on her latest production, “Bittersweet,” that she is releasing an entire album of all-original songs for the first time. Host Frank Stasio talks to Alice Gerrard in the studio, and she plays live.

Alice Gerrard will perform at the Triad Acoustic Stage in Greensboro on Saturday, June 29 and at the Rooster's Wife in Aberdeen on Sunday, June 30.