NC Symphony Takes On Science Fiction

The full sound of symphony orchestras is a familiar accompaniment to science fiction spectacles like Star Trek and Star Wars. The North Carolina Symphony is celebrating the music of sci-fi in its Sci-Fi Spectacular tonight and tomorrow. The concert is hosted by George Takei, “Mr. Sulu” of Star Trek fame.

Frank Stasio talks to Amy Russell, artistic administrator for the North Carolina Symphony; and Amy Mason, a violinist in the symphony on today's program.