NC Symphony

A lot has changed in the last three years for musician Jeanne Jolly. She finished a national tour of the album “Angels," got married, got a dog, and…
Composers have been writing music influenced by stories and dramatic works for centuries, and Shakespeare's A Midsummer's Night's Dream is no exception.…
Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring is arguably one of the most important American works on the 20th century, or at least one of the most well known. But…
When he was only 14 years old, William Henry Curry's music teacher handed him a small wooden baton and said, "I think you'd make a good conductor." But…
The North Carolina Symphony will play a familiar tune in its upcoming shows: George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." Released during the roaring 1920's when…
It's a command performance by the North Carolina Symphony at your house. Well, sort of.Beginning Monday evening, June 30, and for the next three nights…
When many people hear the words “video game,” they think of a stereotypical geeky teenage boy. But that image does not represent the true industry. Women…