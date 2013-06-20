Why Are Honeybees Dying?

The past year has been a bad one for America's honeybees, with commercial beekeepers reporting hive losses of up to 50 percent. Some blame the mysterious Colony Collapse Disorder; others blame pesticides; and many scientists say we just don't know.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dick Rogers, manager of Bayer CropScience's Bee Care Center under construction in RTP; David Tarpy, associate professor of entomology and extension apiculturist at NC State University; and Jeffrey Lee, owner of Lee's Bees in Mebane.