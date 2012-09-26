Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Wage Theft

wage2.gif

Wage theft has been called "America's silent crime wave." It’s when businesses steal from their employees through a variety of unconscionable methods. Twenty-six percent of low wage workers don't get paid the minimum wage they are entitled to by law. Seventy-six percent of the country's work force doesn't get paid for the over time they work. Workers are often purposefully misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees so the employer can avoid paying them benefits. Kim Bobo is the Executive Director of Interfaith Worker Justice and she coined the term “Wage Theft.” She's in town to speak at Duke Divinity School on September 27th, but first she joins host Frank Stasio along with Mandy Locke, a reporter for the News & Observer who has covered wage theft in North Carolina.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKim BoboWagesEmployment
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis