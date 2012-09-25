Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

mothers2.gif

More than 85 people were murdered in the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina last year.  You may have heard about the crimes in the news, but you probably don’t know much more than that. The National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children aims to raise awareness about these losses of life. The group also offers survivors support and counseling. Today is their National Day of Remembrance and tonight the Durham chapter will gather at St. Phillips Episcopal Church to view a documentary short called “The Mothers” by Leanora Minai. Minai and Mina Hampton, co-leader of the Durham Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, join host Frank Stasio to talk about healing communities in the aftermath of violent crime.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsChildrenLeanora Minai
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis