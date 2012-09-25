National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

More than 85 people were murdered in the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina last year. You may have heard about the crimes in the news, but you probably don’t know much more than that. The National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children aims to raise awareness about these losses of life. The group also offers survivors support and counseling. Today is their National Day of Remembrance and tonight the Durham chapter will gather at St. Phillips Episcopal Church to view a documentary short called “The Mothers” by Leanora Minai. Minai and Mina Hampton, co-leader of the Durham Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, join host Frank Stasio to talk about healing communities in the aftermath of violent crime.