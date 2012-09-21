The Carolina Chocolate Drops famously reclaimed traditional mountain music for African-Americans. Their efforts were celebrated from Nashville to Hollywood and by the folks who give out the Grammy Awards. That legacy took on some poignancy this past year when their mentor, master fiddler Joe Thompson, passed away. The Carolina Chocolate Drops continue to mourn and celebrate Thompson in their music, even as their music continues to grow and change. Original members and multi-instrumentalists Dom Flemons and Rhiannon Giddens along with Hubby Jenkins and Leyla McCalla join host Frank Stasio in the studio to perform live.