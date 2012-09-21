Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Carolina Chocolate Drops

chocolate2.gif

The Carolina Chocolate Drops famously reclaimed traditional mountain music for African-Americans. Their efforts were celebrated from Nashville to Hollywood and by the folks who give out the Grammy Awards. That legacy took on some poignancy this past year when their mentor, master fiddler Joe Thompson, passed away. The Carolina Chocolate Drops continue to mourn and celebrate Thompson in their music, even as their music continues to grow and change. Original members and multi-instrumentalists Dom Flemons and Rhiannon Giddens along with Hubby Jenkins and Leyla McCalla join host Frank Stasio in the studio to perform live.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCarolina Chocolate Drops
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis