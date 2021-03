The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival kicks off Thursday, April 12. Out of 1,200 films submitted in the New Docs category, only 60 were chosen for viewing.

One of them, “CatCam,” is a short film by first- time director Seth Keal. It’s the only movie at Full Frame this year that has the distinction of having sizable chunks of it shot by a cat. Host Frank Stasio talks to director Seth Keal about “CatCam” and the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival.