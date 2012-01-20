Musician Chris Boerner traded his saxophone in to focus on playing the guitar at a young age. Back then, Boerner thought rock ‘n’ roll was his true calling, but after studying classical guitar at Duke University, he turned his attention to jazz. He founded a hip-hop jazz collective in 2004 and the next year, released “Incoming,” his first album as a bandleader. Boerner’s new ensemble is a jazz trio called The Hot at Nights. They recently released a new album called “Nice Talk” and an EP called “Shibuya Session.” The latter is a collaboration with Nicolay Rook, one half of the hip-hop/R&B duo The Foreign Exchange.