Who Wrote the Bible?

Most Biblical scholars recognize that many books of the Bible were not written by the authors commonly attributed to them. But academics often excuse this because they believe writing in the name of another was a commonly accepted practice in the ancient world. In his latest book, "Forged" (HarperOne Publishers/2011), Bart D. Ehrman argues that forgery was not sanctioned in the ancient world. What does this mean for our understanding of the Bible as a historical document and a theological text? Host Frank Stasio talks with Ehrman, head of the Department of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about the authors of the New Testament.

This program originally aired on April 29, 2011. For a link to the audio, click here.