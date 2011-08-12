Bringing The World Home To You

College exposed cellist Shana Tucker to a world of musical possibilities. Before enrolling at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Tucker had only been trained to play classical music. But during her time as an undergrad in the nation’s capital, she was introduced to jazz and the magic that can be created with improvisation. Tucker, a singer-songwriter, now lives in North Carolina where she is fast becoming a staple of the music scene in the Triangle. Her debut solo CD, “Shine” was released this year.

