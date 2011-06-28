Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Deep Budget Cuts

North Carolina’s General Assembly recently passed the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st. The $19.7 billion budget was vetoed by Democratic Governor Bev Perdue. But a handful of Democrats sided with Republicans, giving them enough votes to override that veto.

Host Frank Stasio looks at three areas hit hardest by budget cuts: education, the environment, and women’s healthcare. Joining him are Dee Freeman, Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources; Alison Kiser, Field Manager at Planned Parenthood of Central North Carolina; Rukiya Dillahunt, a community activist and retired teacher in Wake County; and Janet Howard, volunteer executive director for the Harriet B. Webster Task Force for Student Success.

Tags

The State of ThingsBudget
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Jeremy Loeb
See stories by Jeremy Loeb