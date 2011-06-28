Deep Budget Cuts

North Carolina’s General Assembly recently passed the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1st. The $19.7 billion budget was vetoed by Democratic Governor Bev Perdue. But a handful of Democrats sided with Republicans, giving them enough votes to override that veto.

Host Frank Stasio looks at three areas hit hardest by budget cuts: education, the environment, and women’s healthcare. Joining him are Dee Freeman, Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources; Alison Kiser, Field Manager at Planned Parenthood of Central North Carolina; Rukiya Dillahunt, a community activist and retired teacher in Wake County; and Janet Howard, volunteer executive director for the Harriet B. Webster Task Force for Student Success.