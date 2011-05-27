Brenda Linton & The Kinglets

Brenda Linton began singing as a child at Catholic school musicals. When she was eight, she was introduced to the piano and classical music. Over the years, this childhood love of song would carry her into the realm of folk music. In 2005, Linton released her first CD, “The Secret,” an album about loss inspired by the grief she experienced after the death of her mother.

Her new album, “Sparkle Plenty,” is more upbeat. It’s about bouncing back and appreciating life and the world in new ways.