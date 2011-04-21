Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Cooking In The Moment

Andrea Reusing - ''Cooking in the Moment''

Andrea Reusing's Chapel Hill restaurant Lantern is loved and respected by sophisticated foodies from around the world. So it's a bit of a surprise that her first cookbook is not full of recipes from Lantern’s menu. Instead, the book is a seasonal guide to a year's worth of unintimidating, easy-to-shop for, easy-to-make, fresh, local meals.

Reusing has a family of her own, a busy life and a love for her community. She doesn't think you have to be a professional chef to eat the way she does. Reusing joins host Frank Stasio to discuss her new book, "Cooking in the Moment," and share some insight on shrimp, steak and strawberry ice cream that your kids can make themselves.

The State of ThingsCookingFood
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Susan Davis
