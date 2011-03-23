NPR Question And Answer

National Public Radio has taken a lot of hits lately. A recent hidden camera video showed the organization’s top fundraiser, Ron Schiller, making inappropriate comments about Tea Party members and saying that NPR could survive without federal funding. The tape was deceptively edited, but the damage was done. Schiller resigned in the aftermath along with the CEO of NPR. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would block federal funding for NPR. Host Frank Stasio talks about the future of public broadcasting with NPR Ombudsman Alicia Shepard.