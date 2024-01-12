Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied Radio Show

Hard talk: getting real about erectile dysfunction

By Gabriela Glueck,
Anita Rao
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST
An illustration of an over-the-shoulder view of a masculine person looking at their phone. We see their short dark brown hair, right ear, the right shoulder of their blue sweatshirt and the right leg of their black pants. On their phone we see a web page open to Reddit and the r/erectile dysfunction thread. On a bedside table next to them is a blue and white pill bottle with diamond-shaped blue pills scattered next to it.
Charnel Hunter

Between the ages of 40 and 70, more than half of all people with penises will deal with some form of erectile dysfunction. While that experience can elicit a deep sense of shame, it can also prompt a period of reflection on identity, masculinity and intimacy.

In his book Impotence: A Cultural History,” scholar Angus McLaren put it best: “Western culture has simultaneously regarded impotence as life’s greatest tragedy and life’s greatest joke.”

For folks who experience erectile dysfunction, it is the deep sense of shame and stigma associated with the condition that leaves many isolated in their pain. That was the case for public speaker and global healthcare staffing professional Ven Virah. Host Anita Rao talks with Ven about his ED experience and the ten years he spent suffering in silence before seeking help.

Anita also checks in with sex therapist, sexologist, and sexuality educator Dr. Reece Malone about how he works with clients experiencing ED to help them unravel the stories they’ve told themselves about what the condition means about them and for them.

Also joining the conversation is George Marx, a blogger and social activist, who gets open and intimate about what having ED feels like and how he’s worked to redefine sexual intimacy without penetration.

Special thanks to Will N. Richards, Shannon Munford, and Steve Jones for their contributions to this show!

Tags
Embodied Radio Show Embodied Radio ShowMen's StoriesSexual Health
Stay Connected
Gabriela Glueck
Gabriela Glueck is a producer for Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, health and relationships.
See stories by Gabriela Glueck
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Related Content