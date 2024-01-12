Hard talk: getting real about erectile dysfunction

In his book “Impotence: A Cultural History,” scholar Angus McLaren put it best: “Western culture has simultaneously regarded impotence as life’s greatest tragedy and life’s greatest joke.”

For folks who experience erectile dysfunction, it is the deep sense of shame and stigma associated with the condition that leaves many isolated in their pain. That was the case for public speaker and global healthcare staffing professional Ven Virah. Host Anita Rao talks with Ven about his ED experience and the ten years he spent suffering in silence before seeking help.

Anita also checks in with sex therapist, sexologist, and sexuality educator Dr. Reece Malone about how he works with clients experiencing ED to help them unravel the stories they’ve told themselves about what the condition means about them and for them.

Also joining the conversation is George Marx, a blogger and social activist, who gets open and intimate about what having ED feels like and how he’s worked to redefine sexual intimacy without penetration.

Special thanks to Will N. Richards, Shannon Munford, and Steve Jones for their contributions to this show!