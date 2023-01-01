Bringing The World Home To You

A woman with light brown skin and short, brown, curly hair has her arms crossed in front of her. She is looking at the camera with a closed-lipped smile.

Paige Perez

Embodied Temporary Producer

Paige Perez (she/her) is a Caribbean-American audio and photojournalist born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Her work covering sexual and reproductive health, the climate crisis, and racial inequity is published in The Guardian, HuffPost Voices, and Bronx Times. Paige is a recent graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, where she concentrated in health/science reporting and specialized in audio and video. When she is not reporting and producing, she is probably visiting local art spaces or making images.