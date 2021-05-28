Yoga, Power And Privilege: What To Consider Before Your Next Yoga Class

Breathing, concentration and physical positions are all pieces of a yoga practice. But if you’re scrolling through Instagram or YouTube, it may seem like a cute outfit or being able to hold your feet behind your ears is paramount.

Yoga is a cultural and spiritual practice with roots in the Indian subcontinent that is thousands of years old. In the Western world, much of that history has been swallowed up by fitness trends and consumer culture.

Host Anita Rao talks with three people about how yoga came to be the way it is in the U.S. and solutions for putting culture and context back into yoga spaces. Tejal Patel and Jesal Parikh are the co-hosts of the podcast Yoga is Dead, where they examine power, fair pay, harassment, race, cultural appropriation and capitalism in yoga spaces. And Roopa Bala Singh, assistant professor of law and civic engagement with a doctorate in justice studies, also joins the conversation. Singh is a licensed attorney and host of the podcast Critical Yoga Studies.

