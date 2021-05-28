Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Yoga, Power And Privilege: What To Consider Before Your Next Yoga Class

Published May 28, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
A blue yoga mat half rolled on the ground against a white wall
Marco Verch
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Recognizing and finding solutions to cultural appropriation is an important piece for yoga and wellness spaces in the Western world.

Yoga in the Western world often looks like a 30-minute class that goes through a series of physical poses. But this is only a piece of yoga's intended spiritual and cultural practices...and many are working to bring the intersection of power, cultural appropriation, fitness culture and yoga to light.

Breathing, concentration and physical positions are all pieces of a yoga practice. But if you’re scrolling through Instagram or YouTube, it may seem like a cute outfit or being able to hold your feet behind your ears is paramount.

Yoga is a cultural and spiritual practice with roots in the Indian subcontinent that is thousands of years old. In the Western world, much of that history has been swallowed up by fitness trends and consumer culture.

Host Anita Rao talks with three people about how yoga came to be the way it is in the U.S. and solutions for putting culture and context back into yoga spaces. Tejal Patel and Jesal Parikh are the co-hosts of the podcast Yoga is Dead, where they examine power, fair pay, harassment, race, cultural appropriation and capitalism in yoga spaces. And Roopa Bala Singh, assistant professor of law and civic engagement with a doctorate in justice studies, also joins the conversation. Singh is a licensed attorney and host of the podcast Critical Yoga Studies.

Tags

Embodied Radio ShowEmbodied Radio ShowRoopa Bala SinghTejal PatelJesal ParikhYogaFitnessColonialismRaceWellness
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao