Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

With sea levels rising, beaches eroding, and houses falling into the ocean, what's the path forward in NC?

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda Inge
Published June 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A collapsed dark-shingled house is in the center of the image. It sits on dunes with grass. Ocean waves are right against the house.
National Park Service
This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a collapsed one-story house in Rodanthe, N.C.

Initiative to restore Sugarloaf Island
If you summer on the coasts of North Carolina, you may be familiar with Morehead City, a popular port town in Carteret County. But slightly less well-known is the barrier island adjoining the town: Sugarloaf Island. The man-made stretch of land is just off the waterfront and for years has been a draw for tourism. It’s also a layer of protection for the coastline. However, a substantial portion of Sugarloaf Island has eroded over the last few decades. The city hopes that a restoration initiative will reverse the damage.
This conversation originally aired in June 2024.
Celeste Gracia, WUNC environmental reporter

Impact of sea level rise and beach erosion on coastal communities
We head to the coast, where sea levels are rising, buildings falling, as development continues. Coastal geologist Rob Young joins us to discuss rising seas and beach erosion and what, if anything, can be done to lessen the impact in coastal communities.
This conversation originally aired in June 2024.
Robert S. Young, director, Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines and professor of Coastal Geology, Western Carolina University

The Broadside: The hunt for a million dollar fish
Marlin fishing helps fuel a billion-dollar recreational saltwater fishing industry. Much of it is situated on the North Carolina coast, which also happens to be the site of one of the oldest and most celebrated fishing competitions in the world – the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. It’s an event filled with high stakes drama, and it continues to grow. But are there enough blue marlin in the ocean for the good times to keep rolling on? Our friends from The Broadside bring us this story.
Ashley Bleau, owner of the Sensation
Neal Conoley, author and former head of the North Carolina Aquarium Society
Dr. John Graves, marine biologist and former professor at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science
Aaron Barr, first mate of the Never Enough

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Related Content