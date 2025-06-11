With sea levels rising, beaches eroding, and houses falling into the ocean, what's the path forward in NC?

Initiative to restore Sugarloaf Island

If you summer on the coasts of North Carolina, you may be familiar with Morehead City, a popular port town in Carteret County. But slightly less well-known is the barrier island adjoining the town: Sugarloaf Island. The man-made stretch of land is just off the waterfront and for years has been a draw for tourism. It’s also a layer of protection for the coastline. However, a substantial portion of Sugarloaf Island has eroded over the last few decades. The city hopes that a restoration initiative will reverse the damage.

This conversation originally aired in June 2024.

Celeste Gracia, WUNC environmental reporter

Impact of sea level rise and beach erosion on coastal communities

We head to the coast, where sea levels are rising, buildings falling, as development continues. Coastal geologist Rob Young joins us to discuss rising seas and beach erosion and what, if anything, can be done to lessen the impact in coastal communities.

Robert S. Young, director, Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines and professor of Coastal Geology, Western Carolina University

The Broadside: The hunt for a million dollar fish

Marlin fishing helps fuel a billion-dollar recreational saltwater fishing industry. Much of it is situated on the North Carolina coast, which also happens to be the site of one of the oldest and most celebrated fishing competitions in the world – the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. It’s an event filled with high stakes drama, and it continues to grow. But are there enough blue marlin in the ocean for the good times to keep rolling on? Our friends from The Broadside bring us this story.

Ashley Bleau, owner of the Sensation

Neal Conoley, author and former head of the North Carolina Aquarium Society

Dr. John Graves, marine biologist and former professor at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science

Aaron Barr, first mate of the Never Enough