College student mental health, according to college students

Editor's note: This interview first aired in April 2024. Since then, all the students we spoke with have graduated and now work in media and journalism.

Politicians, parents, and pundits have lots of opinions about how to solve mental health problems affecting nearly every campus.

Leoneda Inge speaks with three journalists who worked on and edited stories for The Mental Health Collaborative, a project with nine NC college newsrooms to focus reporting and share coverage around the issue affecting students at each university.

The Mental Health Collaborative was funded by the Solutions Journalism Network. You can find the project here.

Guests

Emmy Martin, Editor-in-Chief The Daily Tar Heel, project lead for The Mental Health Collaborative

Rosegalie Cineus, Editor-in-Chief at The A&T Register at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Emily Vespa, Managing Editor at Technician at NC State University