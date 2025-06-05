Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

College student mental health, according to college students

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published June 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Cottonbro Studio
/
Pexels

Editor's note: This interview first aired in April 2024. Since then, all the students we spoke with have graduated and now work in media and journalism.

Politicians, parents, and pundits have lots of opinions about how to solve mental health problems affecting nearly every campus.

Leoneda Inge speaks with three journalists who worked on and edited stories for The Mental Health Collaborative, a project with nine NC college newsrooms to focus reporting and share coverage around the issue affecting students at each university.

The Mental Health Collaborative was funded by the Solutions Journalism Network. You can find the project here.

Guests

Emmy Martin, Editor-in-Chief The Daily Tar Heel, project lead for The Mental Health Collaborative

Rosegalie Cineus, Editor-in-Chief at The A&T Register at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Emily Vespa, Managing Editor at Technician at NC State University

Tags
Due South Mental HealthCollege AccessHealthcareHigher Education
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco