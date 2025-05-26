Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Vocalist Anthony 'Amp' Daniels and daughter KeAmber Daniels share their faith and music

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 26, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dedicated Men of Zion perform at American Tobacco Campus. Durham, NC, 2024.
Photo by Tim Duffy
Dedicated Men of Zion perform at American Tobacco Campus. Durham, NC, 2024.

Music runs deep through the generations of the Daniels family and fortunately they don’t keep that talent to themselves. Their "sacred soul" music uplifts audiences in the pews at their church in Greenville, NC, as well as at performance venues across the country.

Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Anthony “Amp” Daniels of the “Dedicated Men of Zion” and his daughter KeAmber Daniels of “Faith and Harmony” about the joys of singing with their children, parents, and cousins.

This encore interview originally aired October 10, 2024.

Guests

Anthony “Amp” Daniels, vocalist, “Dedicated Men of Zion”

KeAmber Daniels, vocalist, “Faith & Harmony”

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Rachel McCarthy
