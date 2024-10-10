Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Musicians with ties to Asheville raise money and hope in aftermath of Helene

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthyBrian Burns
Published October 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Wreckage of Asheville music venue Salvage Station left in the wake of Helene
Salvage Station
/
Instagram
Wreckage of Asheville music venue Salvage Station left in the wake of Helene

Helene has impacted every aspect of life in western Carolina – including Asheville’s music scene. In the aftermath of the storm, musicians are using their craft to raise money and hope. WUNC music reporter Brian Burns shares the latest with co-host Leoneda Inge.

Guest

Brian Burns, WUNC music reporter

More on Brian's coverage of the aftermath of Helene: "Musicians line up benefit concerts to help victims of Helene" and "Helene takes toll on Asheville music scene"

