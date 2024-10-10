Musicians with ties to Asheville raise money and hope in aftermath of Helene

Helene has impacted every aspect of life in western Carolina – including Asheville’s music scene. In the aftermath of the storm, musicians are using their craft to raise money and hope. WUNC music reporter Brian Burns shares the latest with co-host Leoneda Inge.

Guest

Brian Burns, WUNC music reporter

More on Brian's coverage of the aftermath of Helene: "Musicians line up benefit concerts to help victims of Helene" and "Helene takes toll on Asheville music scene"

