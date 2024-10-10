Bringing The World Home To You

Music Maker Foundation celebrates 30 years of supporting musicians and American roots music

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published October 10, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
A young Tim Duffy learns from old-time musician Walt Davis. Black Mountain, NC, 1981.
Photo by Tim Duffy
A young Tim Duffy learns from old-time musician Walt Davis. Black Mountain, NC, 1981.

Music Maker Foundation is celebrating three decades of supporting artists and amplifying their traditional American music. Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Music Maker co-founder and executive director Tim Duffy about the organization’s roots and legacy.

Guest

Tim Duffy, co-founder and executive director, Music Maker Foundation

Music Maker Foundation is working to provide aid for musicians impacted by Helene.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
