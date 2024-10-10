Music Maker Foundation celebrates 30 years of supporting musicians and American roots music
Music Maker Foundation is celebrating three decades of supporting artists and amplifying their traditional American music. Co-host Leoneda Inge talks with Music Maker co-founder and executive director Tim Duffy about the organization’s roots and legacy.
Guest
Tim Duffy, co-founder and executive director, Music Maker Foundation
Music Maker Foundation is working to provide aid for musicians impacted by Helene.