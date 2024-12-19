Almost three months after Helene, full extent of damage to NC farm's Christmas tree crop still unclear

North Carolina is the second-largest Christmas tree producer in the country, with approximately 1,300 growers located primarily in the mountains of western NC.

Flooding caused by Helene had a big impact on many of those Christmas tree farmers. Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with Graham Avery, manager of Avery Farms in Newland, NC, and Graham's wife, Logan, about the tens of thousands of trees the family lost.

Since they can't move back into their own home yet, the couple and their baby will be celebrating Christmas at Logan's parents' house with a five-foot "hurricane tree" that is "not what anyone would call perfect, but it's perfect for us this year."

Guests

Logan Avery and Graham Avery, manager at Avery Farms

Then, an excerpt from The Broadside's recent episode "Can we save Christmas (trees)?"

Guest

Steve Riley, contributor at The Assembly



Listen to the full episode of WUNC's The Broadside, here.

And, we revisit a conversation from spring 2024 about Fraser fir Christmas trees and the threats they face during their ten-year growing cycle, especially from climate change.

Justin Whitehill runs the NC State Christmas Tree Genetics Program. He talks about his efforts to grow trees that can be harvested sooner, hold onto carbon more efficiently, and look more like the “perfect Christmas tree”—with a goal to benefit growers, consumers, and the environment.

Guest

Justin Whitehill, Assistant Professor in the College of Natural Resources and Christmas Tree Genetics Program Lead, North Carolina State University