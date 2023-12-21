Your Fraser Fir was likely grown in NC, the second highest producer of Christmas trees in the US

The Christmas trees at your local tree lot may be even more local than you think. North Carolina is the second highest producer of Christmas trees in the country and the industry feeds local economies, especially in Western North Carolina, in significant ways.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with Dr. Jamie Bookwalter and Dr. Jim Hamilton about all things Christmas tree: the mountain tree farms, the economic and environmental impacts of growing and harvesting, and the farmers and workers who help bring that magic home for the holidays.

Jamie Bookwalter Official 2023 White House Christmas tree cut in Ashe County, NC

Guests

Dr. Jim Hamilton, Watauga County Extension Director, NC Cooperative Extension, NC State University

Dr. Jamie Bookwalter, Mountain Conifer IPM Specialist, NC State Extension Forestry

Jeff also checks in with Christmas tree grower Amber Scott in Fleetwood, NC about winning the competition that brought her farm's tree to the White House.

Guest

Amber Scott, co-owner, Cline Church Nursery

Cline Church Nursery Owners Amber Scott and Alex Church stand beside their tree as 2023 Grand Champion growers in the nationwide competition put on by the National Christmas Tree Association.

Charlotte-based activist, entrepreneur and baker Manolo Betancur first learned about the work of North Carolina Christmas tree farmworkers when he was a college student helping farmworkers access healthcare. Now, he delivers his bread to mountain communities each Christmas tree harvest season and helps advocate for farmworker rights. Manolo tells co-host Leoneda Inge about the realities of the work behind getting those picturesque pines into homes across the country.

Guest

Manolo Betancur, owner, Manolo's Bakery