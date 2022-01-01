Jerad Walker
The frontwoman of Black Belt Eagle Scout shares new music that she discovered while moving, unpacking and reconnecting with loved ones.
A new generation of hip-hop artists are melding music and activism in response to the pandemic and last summer's protests for racial justice.
Portland musician Kathy Foster shares the music that got her through the pandemic, including 1990s riot grrrl, lo-fi funk and modern R&B.
Featuring everything from Americana, to jazzy R&B and droning metal, there's something for everyone in Oregon's musical community.
A breakup inspired the Australian singer-songwriter to make a powerful record about intimacy, chaos, loneliness and sense of self.
Portland's rising folk star is soft-spoken in person, but has the unguarded assurance to lay herself bare when performing.
The burgeoning Portland songwriter counts John Fahey and Leo Kottke as inspirations.
Most of the victims of the terrorist attacks on Paris last November died in the Bataclan concert hall. For tour managers tasked with taking care of bands, the job has changed.
The traditional country duo shifts the original, gender-specific lyrical arrangement of the Buck Owens tune, giving it a sense of longing and tenderness.
The characters in Walker's song revolve like celestial bodies around a neighborhood dive bar. A "blitzkrieg celebration" in a Chicago neighborhood on the Fourth of July serves as the video's locale.