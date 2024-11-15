NC News Roundup: Campus protests, counting ballots and the Governor-elects transition picks
Final ballot counts, the incoming Governor's office, what's next for Roy Cooper, the UNC could implement protest policy system-wide all on Due South's North Carolina News Roundup.
Guests
Dawn Vaughn – Capital Bureau Chief, The Raleigh News & Observer
Gary Robertson – Statehouse Reporter for the Associated Press
Lynn Bonner – Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline
Brianna Atkinson – WUNC’s Higher Education Reporter