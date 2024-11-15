Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Campus protests, counting ballots and the Governor-elects transition picks

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoBrianna Atkinson
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:08 AM EST
A fence surrounds the American flag flying over campus in Chapel Hill on May 30, 2024. The Interim Chancellor says it is meant to prevent students from replacing the flag in protest.
Erin Keever
/
WUNC
A fence surrounds the American flag flying over campus in Chapel Hill on May 30, 2024. The Interim Chancellor says it is meant to prevent students from replacing the flag in protest.

Final ballot counts, the incoming Governor's office, what's next for Roy Cooper, the UNC could implement protest policy system-wide all on Due South's North Carolina News Roundup.

Guests
Dawn Vaughn – Capital Bureau Chief, The Raleigh News & Observer

Gary Robertson – Statehouse Reporter for the Associated Press

Lynn Bonner – Investigative Reporter, NC Newsline

Brianna Atkinson – WUNC’s Higher Education Reporter

Tags
Due South UNC Board of GovernorsJosh SteinGovernor Roy CooperNC News Roundup
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Brianna Atkinson
Brianna Atkinson is WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow and covers higher education in partnership with Open Campus.
See stories by Brianna Atkinson