CDC Director and former NC Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on vaccines and flu season

COVID-19 is here to stay, and CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen is making recommendations about when to get your updated Covid and flu shots.

Prepare with us, and Dr. Cohen, before a predicted surge of these and other respiratory viruses this fall. Plus, Dr. Cohen reflects on her first year leading the CDC.

Guest

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention

This conversation originally aired on September 23, 2024.