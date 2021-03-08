NC Department of Health and Human Services

-
Since the coronavirus pandemic swept into North Carolina a couple of months ago, Dr. Mandy Cohen has become a familiar figure.The state health and human…
-
North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services' policy manual requires justification memos whenever the department hires contract workers. A…
-
North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services' policy manual requires justification memos whenever the department hires contract workers. A…
-
Workers at state DHHS healthcare facilities are being required to get flu shots. Secretary Aldona Vos is implementing the policy to fall in line with what…
-
The state's new electronic food distribution system or NC FAST has been beset by a myriad of software and other problems that have caused backlogs and…
-
The head of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services has asked state lawmakers to review a bill that would enact new regulations on…
-
North Carolina's new Secretary of Health and Human Services says she's committed to helping residents of group homes find a place to live at the end of…
-
Federal money will help get HIV and AIDS drugs to North Carolinians waiting for financial help.Leoneda Inge: There are about 280 HIV and AIDS patients in…