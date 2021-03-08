-
North Carolina health officials have recorded the deadliest week yet during the 2018-19 flu season, with 21 deaths which include a victim between the ages…
You may have have heard that last year's flu vaccine was a little less effective than usual, but state health officials say that's no excuse to skip the…
State health officials said Thursday that 12 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, pushing the record death toll in 2017-18 to 276.The…
More than 1,200 patients at WakeMed Health and Hospitals have tested positive for the influenza virus this month.Officials say it's not too late for…
Flu season is over, and this year's was deadlier than usual. North Carolina health officials recorded more deaths to flu complications this season than in…
The state Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that the flu is now widespread with a high intensity across North Carolina.Flu-related…
North Carolina is in the throes of a widespread, high-intensity flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control.This season's prominent strain is…
North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services is urging people to get the flu shot now, a month before flu season is supposed to get…
Thirty people died from the flu last week in North Carolina - about three times more than died the previous week. "And those numbers are going to continue…
Flu season has pharmacies scrambling to keep an antiviral drug called Tamiflu in stock.Duke University Pharmacy Professor Richard Drew says unlike…