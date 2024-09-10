Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'Black Folk' and the long history of collective action in the South

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
Black Folk book
Courtesy of Blair LM Kelley

Blair LM Kelley is a historian who knows the power of storytelling, weaving her own family's history into her award-winning book Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class, which recently came out in paperback.

Kelley recounts individual stories of Black workers, including her great-grandfather, in the post-war South who had no recourse when white landowners withheld their pay—and risked violence or death if they complained.

In a wide-ranging conversation with co-host Leoneda Inge, Kelley also explains how many disenfranchised Black workers — from washerwomen across the South to Pullman porters across the country — used the power of collective action, community connection, and eventually unions to improve conditions for themselves, and everyone.

Blair LM Kelley
Courtesy of Blair LM Kelley
Blair LM Kelley

Guest

Blair LM Kelley, Joel R. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Southern Studies and director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Tags
Due South Workers' RightsUnions
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Related Content