Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South debuts with a conversation about defining the American South

By Erin Keever,
Leoneda IngeJeff Tiberii
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT

The American South has been both romanticized and vilified. But who gets to define what the South is and isn't? In this inaugural episode of Due South, Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge attempt to define the contours of the region.

Courtesy Blair Kelley

We talk with historian Blair L.M. Kelley about the boundaries of the South, its history, and how the South's story is told. Professor Kelley is the new director of UNC-Chapel Hill's Center for the Study of the American South. She's also the author of “Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class.”

Guest

Blair L.M. Kelley, director of the Center for the Study of the American South at UNC-Chapel Hill and the author of “Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class.”

Due South
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Executive Producer of WUNC’s new daily radio show, Due South, set to debut in Fall 2023. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii