Due South debuts with a conversation about defining the American South

The American South has been both romanticized and vilified. But who gets to define what the South is and isn't? In this inaugural episode of Due South, Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge attempt to define the contours of the region.

Courtesy Blair Kelley

We talk with historian Blair L.M. Kelley about the boundaries of the South, its history, and how the South's story is told. Professor Kelley is the new director of UNC-Chapel Hill's Center for the Study of the American South. She's also the author of “Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class.”

Guest

