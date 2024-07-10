Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

As Asian American population grows in the South, so do issues affecting community

By Leoneda Inge,
Erin KeeverCole del Charco
Published July 10, 2024 at 1:19 PM EDT
Steve Exum, photo courtesy of UNC-Chapel Hill

Editor's note: this conversation originally aired November 30, 2023.

The Asian American population is growing faster here in the South than anywhere else.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks with the inaugural director of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Asian American Center about a variety of issues impacting the community and the changing demographics of the South.

Guest

Heidi Kim, director of the Asian American Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she is a professor of English and Comparative Literature.

Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC's daily radio show, Due South.
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham.
