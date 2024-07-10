As Asian American population grows in the South, so do issues affecting community

Editor's note: this conversation originally aired November 30, 2023.

The Asian American population is growing faster here in the South than anywhere else.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks with the inaugural director of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Asian American Center about a variety of issues impacting the community and the changing demographics of the South.

Guest

Heidi Kim, director of the Asian American Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she is a professor of English and Comparative Literature.

