Asian American representation is on the rise in NC politics

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoEli Chen
Published July 10, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT
A close-up look at the Asian-American electorate - the fastest-growing group of eligible voters in the U.S. But do they vote? And how do they vote?

Leoneda Inge talks with the longest-serving Asian-American elected official in North Carolina and others about representation and integration.

Guests

Eli Chen, digital news producer, WUNC

Steve Rao, At-Large Council Member, Morrisville Town Council

Chavi Khanna Koneru, co-founder and Executive Director of North Carolina Asian Americans Together (NCAAT)

Find Eli Chen's report "Long overlooked, North Carolina's Asian American electorate is growing in number and political power" here.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
Eli Chen
Eli Chen is WUNC’s afternoon digital news producer.
