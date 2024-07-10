Asian American representation is on the rise in NC politics

A close-up look at the Asian-American electorate - the fastest-growing group of eligible voters in the U.S. But do they vote? And how do they vote?

Leoneda Inge talks with the longest-serving Asian-American elected official in North Carolina and others about representation and integration.

Guests

Eli Chen, digital news producer, WUNC

Steve Rao, At-Large Council Member, Morrisville Town Council

Chavi Khanna Koneru, co-founder and Executive Director of North Carolina Asian Americans Together (NCAAT)

Find Eli Chen's report "Long overlooked, North Carolina's Asian American electorate is growing in number and political power" here.

