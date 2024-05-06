Due South spaces out on mysteries of the universe with NC astronomer

After talking with a NASA astronaut, we at Due South wanted to learn more about research that’s happening here on Earth.

NC Museum of Natural Sciences Rachel Smith on Mauna Kea, Hawaii with telescopes Keck I and II in background

Rachel Smith, an astrophysicist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science, studies star and planet formation.

We talk with her about that, and space out on some of humankind's biggest questions, like – are we alone in the universe?

Guest

Rachel Smith, PhD, Astronomer at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, and Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Appalachian State University