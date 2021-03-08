-
Although humans met E.T. on the silver screen in 1982, the search for true extraterrestrial intelligence continues. Scientists have found no concrete…
-
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield was first inspired to pursue a career in space travel at 9 years old after watching the Apollo 11 Moon landing on television. The…
-
-
The unmanned spaceship, which could one day take astronauts to the Red Planet, circled Earth twice in a test mission of its basic systems that lasted just under 4 1/2 hours.
-
Millions of miles from Earth, the Philae robotic lander has settled on the comet's surface, the European Space Agency says.
-
My dog. Hands down - that's the picture I'm sending to Mars. No questions asked.There's a group of students at Duke who are trying to give me the…
-
Scientists say in space you cannot hear a sound. But for decades, filmmakers have tried to create the sounds of space. And perhaps they’re onto something.…
-
