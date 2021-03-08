Evangelical

-
From the time she was young, musician and writer Cameron Dezen Hammon craved a spiritual connection with the world around her. As a kid, she tagged along…
-
From the time she was young, musician and writer Cameron Dezen Hammon craved a spiritual connection with the world around her. As a kid, she tagged along…
-
Is it easier to turn the other cheek while packing heat? Like the Vedas, Torah and Quran, the New Testament’s verdict on violence and self-defense is a…
-
Is it easier to turn the other cheek while packing heat? Like the Vedas, Torah and Quran, the New Testament’s verdict on violence and self-defense is a…
-
Evangelist Billy Graham died this morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina at 99 years old. Graham was known to many as “America’s Pastor,” and it…
-
Evangelist Billy Graham died this morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina at 99 years old. Graham was known to many as “America’s Pastor,” and it…