On the anniversary of MLK Jr.'s speech in Rocky Mount, an attendee recalls the day

On November 27, 1962, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Rocky Mount, NC to deliver a speech with a refrain that was very similar to a far between known oratory moment he would deliver less than one year later: the "I Have a Dream" speech.

Dr. Tolokun Omokunde was just a teen when Dr. King came to speak in Rocky Mount, but he vividly recalls that day and how it inspired his future career path in religion and in education.

Co-host Leoneda Inge speaks to him about his recollections of Dr. King's historic visit.

Guest

Dr. Tolokun Omokunde, retired pastor of Timothy Darling Presbyterian Church in Oxford, NC