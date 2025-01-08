Officials investigate fire damage at popular House of Art in downtown Raleigh

The beloved, Black-owned bar and lounge in downtown Raleigh known as House of Art went up in flames early Tuesday morning and was severely damaged.

The House of Art entrance at 306 East Hargett Street suffered most of the damage, with the fire destroying much of the building's interior.

Fire crews responded to the fire after 3 a.m. and contained it. The structure is still standing and the rear outdoor area appeared to not have been impacted.

House of Art is known for its colorful decor, drinks, Instagrammable interiors, and a reputation as a lively place to check out local bands, artists, community events and pop-ups. Its owners said the fire is devastating to the Triangle's artist community.

"House of Art isn't just a venue—it's a home for artists, musicians, and creatives of all kinds," the owners said in a statement on social media. "It's where ideas spark, connections are made, and memories are shared. It's also the home of St. Nicks, Raleigh's favorite Christmas pop-up. Right now we're leaning on faith and the strength of our community as we navigate what comes next."

An online GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support the reconstruction of the venue and support its staff has raised more than $11,000 as of Tuesday evening, with a a goal of $100,000.

In a statement, House of Art said a quick response from firefighters prevented more damage.

In an Instagram post made Tuesday afternoon, House of Art shared security camera footage that showed a person walking away from the venue's front steps moments before it went up in flames.

Venue owners say in the post that the footage suggests the fire may have been intentionally started by an individual.

In a statement to WUNC, the Raleigh Fire Department said it is still investigating the matter and has not determined a cause yet.

"We cannot say that it was intentionally set at this time," said Raleigh Fire spokesperson Jamie Cheveralls. "RPD and RFD are working together to investigate."