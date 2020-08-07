Related Program: 
The State of Things

Surviving Hiroshima: A Hibakusha’s Story Is Told By Her Daughter

    Author Kathleen Burkinshaw (right) tells her mother's story of surviving the Hiroshima bombing in a young adult novel, "The Last Cherry Blossom" (Sky Pony/2016).
    Kathleen Burkinshaw

Seventy-five years ago this week, the United States bombed two Japanese cities with nuclear weapons. The United States detonated the first atomic bomb over Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and the second over Nagasaki three days later, killing tens of thousands of Japanese civilians. This event is more than just a page in a history textbook for Japanese American author Kathleen Burkinshaw.

When she was 11, she learned that her mother did not grow up in Tokyo like she had always said. Her mother was a hibakusha, someone who had lived in Hiroshima and survived the bombing. Years later, Burkinshaw learned the entirety of her mother’s story when her daughter came home from school asking about the mushroom cloud she saw in history class. She shares her mother’s experiences in a young adult novel, “The Last Cherry Blossom” (Sky Pony/2016), which follows the life of seventh-grader Yuriko before and after the bombing in Hiroshima. Burkinshaw talks to host Frank Stasio about the story of survival that aims to educate young readers about the humanity of Japanese citizens villainized during the war.

