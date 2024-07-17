Japanese medical device company adding 232 jobs in Greenville

A Japanese medical device company plans to build its new American headquarters and manufacturing plant in Greenville.

Gov. Roy Cooper joined officials from Nipro on Wednesday to announce that it will bring 232 jobs and invest nearly $400 million at the new facility.

The company will receive up to $2.5 million in state tax incentives if it meets hiring targets. Pitt County will provide additional tax breaks.

The new facility will make medical devices for conditions like diabetes and chronic kidney disease. It will also house a training facility for healthcare providers and a customer service center.

"Not only will Nipro join a Greenville community of health care leaders, it will grow eastern North Carolina’s life sciences prowess with the help of the skilled, dedicated and diverse workforce they need to succeed," Cooper said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after Japanese candy maker Morinaga unveiled plans to expand its manufacturing facility in Mebane.

North Carolina has been heavily recruiting Japanese companies, and Japan's prime minister visited the state in April. The governor's office says Japan is now the state's top source of foreign direct investment.

“Japan is the largest foreign investor in our state and announcements like this only strengthen our partnership,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders said in a statement.

Cooper spent Wednesday traveling in Eastern North Carolina. Earlier in the day, Cooper was in Wilmington to announce a new $242 million federal grant for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

The aging drawbridge connects downtown Wilmington with Brunswick County. The money will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021.