StoryCorps Military Voices Wants You To Tell Your Stories From Home

By & 50 minutes ago
    StoryCorps Military Voices is coming to North Carolina -- and there's still time to sign up to record a remote interview with the veteran or active service member in your life.
StoryCorps has been traveling around the country, collecting oral histories in person for years. The impact of COVID-19 means that the archival organization has to get creative. 

The recording process is now completely remote and can be conducted from the interviewer and interviewee’s separate locations, including a StoryCorps facilitator. Hazel Diaz is StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative manager and is collecting North Carolina stories for the next two weeks. It is not too late to schedule a remote recording session with a military member in your life. Diaz is especially interested in collecting military stories from women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.

Host Anita Rao talks to Diaz about the Military Voices Initiative and how to sign up for a StoryCorps session in North Carolina.

