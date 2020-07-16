Natural Selection Favors The Friendly, According To Duke Scientists

When thinking about evolution, Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection, or “survival of the fittest,” is ingrained as the reason why some organisms thrived and others faltered. But our cultural understanding of “fittest” focuses on brute strength and size. What if there was another way to explain the success of some species?



Brian Hare is a professor in the department of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University, where he founded the Duke Canine Cognition Center. And Vanessa Woods is the director of the Duke Puppy Kindergarten, as well as a journalist and the author of “Bonobo Handshake: A Memoir of Love and Adventure in the Congo” (Gotham/2010). They co-authored “Survival of the Friendliest: Understanding Our Origins and Rediscovering Our Common Humanity” (Random House/2020) to explain how a predisposition for friendliness led species like bonobos, domesticated dogs and even Homo sapiens to flourish.

Host Anita Rao talks with Hare and Woods about the book and its implications for how humans interact with each other.