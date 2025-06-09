Bringing The World Home To You

101 dogs living in packed, filthy conditions removed from North Carolina home

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT
In this photo provided by Samantha Ranlet, a chihuahua and her two puppies who were among 101 dogs rescued from a home are seen at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals admission center in Garner, N.C., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Samantha Ranlet/SPCA of Wake County via AP)
Samantha Ranlet/AP
/
SPCA of Wake County
In this photo provided by Samantha Ranlet, a chihuahua and her two puppies who were among 101 dogs rescued from a home are seen at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals admission center in Garner, N.C., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Samantha Ranlet/SPCA of Wake County via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of dogs found living in packed, filthy conditions were removed from a North Carolina home.

Animal control officers responding to a complaint in Raleigh discovered 101 dogs crammed in stacked cages or roaming in confined quarters at the home on Wednesday, the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said on Facebook. Many of the dogs were small breeds. Among those rescued were several puppies and older dogs.

Dr. Samantha Zurlinden, a veterinarian with the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, examines two dogs at the SPCA's Admission Center in Garner, N.C., Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Mady Thielemann via AP)
Mady Thielemann/AP
/
Mady Thielemann
Dr. Samantha Zurlinden, a veterinarian with the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, examines two dogs at the SPCA's Admission Center in Garner, N.C., Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Mady Thielemann via AP)

The homeowner agreed to relinquish the dogs, along with 21 chickens, news outlets reported. The dogs were taken in by eight different shelters and were undergoing medical assessments, the SPCA chapter said. Many dogs had matted fur as well as skin and dental issues.

It wasn't known whether the homeowner faces charges. A telephone call to the Raleigh police department wasn't immediately returned Friday.

On Friday, the chapter said that several dogs under its care were "getting the spa day of their lives — and their first taste of fresh air, possibly ever. We're seeing a lot of smiles from these guys.

"This is the biggest moment in these dogs' lives, and we are feeling so grateful to be a part of their healing."
Tags
AnimalsAnimal CrueltyDogs
