North Carolina has a new resident that weighs more than 1,000 pounds.His name is Payton. He is a polar bear.Payton was welcomed to the North Carolina Zoo…
Creeping, crawling, thriving, surviving … no matter where we look, animal species are living in our midst. Some survive despite the challenges and hazards…
When thinking about evolution, Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection, or “survival of the fittest,” is ingrained as the reason why some organisms…
Is it just us…or have animals been acting different lately?CREEP is an unexpected audio documentary for these challenging times. Journalists Elizabeth…
On a misty Saturday morning outside of Burlington, a small tour group walks down a gravel pathway through the exotic animal enclosures at the Animal Park…
In literature, film and popular culture, vegans have long been mocked and dismissed as naive, privileged white women who allow emotion to guide their…
All the counseling, therapy and medication did little to ease 9-year-old Sobie Cummings' crippling anxiety and feelings of isolation. A psychiatrist…
Pigs are a beloved part of North Carolina culture and vital to the state’s economy, but internationally their reputation is more divisive. In the new book…