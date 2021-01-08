The ‘Natural Act’ That Takes Practice: True Stories About Breast and Chestfeeding

If you’ve ever heard that nursing a baby comes “naturally,” we want to welcome you to the messy, painful, awkward truth: You sit so long to feed your child that your butt starts hurting. You feel like you need eight hands to keep everything together. You feel like you’re struggling. But you’re not alone.

Host Anita Rao talks with four guests about the science and stories behind human lactation.

"Nursing a baby doesn't have to be all or nothing. Some amount of milk can be helpful." - Trevor MacDonald

Host Anita Rao explores the science and lived experiences of lactation with Janiya Williams, lactation consultant and program director of the Pathway 2 Human Lactation Training Program at North Carolina A&T University; Trevor MacDonald, a researcher who has written about his chestfeeding experiences; and Aaminah Shakur, an artist, art historian and graduate student at the Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



"You can still do skin to skin, you can still bond with your child in ways beyond feeding." - Janiya Williams

Rao also talks about structural support for infant feeding during emergencies like COVID-19 and hurricanes with Aunchalee Palmquist. Palmquist is an assistant professor in the department of maternal and child Health at the UNC-Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, as well as an affiliate of the Carolina Global Breastfeeding Institute and a medical anthropologist.