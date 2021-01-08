Related Program: 
Embodied Radio Show

The ‘Natural Act’ That Takes Practice: True Stories About Breast and Chestfeeding

By & 11 hours ago
  • Marc van der Chijs, Flickr, CC

If you’ve ever heard that nursing a baby comes “naturally,” we want to welcome you to the messy, painful, awkward truth: You sit so long to feed your child that your butt starts hurting. You feel like you need eight hands to keep everything together. You feel like you’re struggling. But you’re not alone.

"Nursing a baby doesn't have to be all or nothing. Some amount of milk can be helpful." - Trevor MacDonald

Host Anita Rao explores the science and lived experiences of lactation with Janiya Williams, lactation consultant and program director of the Pathway 2 Human Lactation Training Program at North Carolina A&T University; Trevor MacDonald, a researcher who has written about his chestfeeding experiences; and Aaminah Shakur, an artist, art historian and graduate student at the Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
 

"You can still do skin to skin, you can still bond with your child in ways beyond feeding." - Janiya Williams

Rao also talks about structural support for infant feeding during emergencies like COVID-19 and hurricanes with Aunchalee Palmquist. Palmquist is an assistant professor in the department of maternal and child Health at the UNC-Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, as well as an affiliate of the Carolina Global Breastfeeding Institute and a medical anthropologist.

Tags: 
Embodied
Embodied Radio Show
Nursing
Babies
baby
Janiya Williams
Trevor MacDonald
Aaminah Shakur
Aunchalee Palmquist
Parenthood

Related Content

Sex And Bodies Belong In Our Headlines. WUNC To Continue Broadcasting Embodied

By & Jan 1, 2021
Two glitched out photos paced together of an Afro-wearing person holding their hands around and on the mouth and nose.
Daniel Gaudard Varotto Couto

Back in November, WUNC chose to discontinue “The State of Things,” North Carolina’s only live public radio program heard in the mountains, on the coast and in the Piedmont. Those of us who make the daily talk show were surprised and saddened by the decision — however, we are thrilled to continue offering the Embodied series into 2021 as a live weekly program from noon to one on Fridays. Listeners can also look forward to season two of the podcast adaptation.