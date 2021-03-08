-
Doug and Helen Lovern met while serving in the Air Force in the early 1970s. They worked night shifts together in the intensive care unit while stationed…
If you’ve ever heard that nursing a baby comes “naturally,” we want to welcome you to the messy, painful, awkward truth: You sit so long to feed your…
Five faculty members at the East Carolina University College of Nursing are volunteering behind the scenes to identify nurses across the state who can…
Bevin Strickland is an ICU nurse, a doctoral student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a single mother of three. Two weeks ago, she…
As a boy Ernest Grant was enchanted by the nurses who attended his church in Swannanoa, a small area in western North Carolina. He often overheard them…
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is handing out millions of dollars this year as part of its community health initiative. North Carolina…
The North Carolina Community College System and North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities signed an agreement Thursday that could make it…
Donna Helen Crisp has worked as a nurse in North Carolina for more than two decades. She thought she knew the healthcare system inside and out until one…
