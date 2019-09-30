ECU Interim Chancellor Placed On Administrative Leave

File photo of UNC System interim president Bill Roper, left, announcing that Dan Gerlach, right, will serve as ECU's interim leader.
Credit East Carolina University

Updated at 12:24 p.m.

East Carolina University's Interim Chancellor has been placed on administrative leave.

UNC System administrators are investigating Dan Gerlach's behavior with students after photos and videos surfaced of him at a bar in Greenville.

University of North Carolina Interim President Bill Roper said Monday in a statement that Dan Gerlach was placed on leave "in light of reports from this past weekend."

Gerlach said in a statement on Sunday that he went to a local pub with two adult male acquaintances on Sept. 25. The statement says videos and photos shared on social media show him "interacting with college-aged young adults and taking selfies."

The agenda for a special phone meeting of the UNC Board of Governors on Tuesday includes a closed meeting to discuss an executive personnel matter. It's not clear if that discussion concerns Gerlach, who was appointed in April.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags: 
East Carolina University
Dan Gerlach

