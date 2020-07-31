Related Program: 
The State of Things

ACC Says College Sports Will Happen This Fall...But Will That Stick?

By & 3 hours ago
  • Football field at UNC-Chapel Hill
    Start dates for college sports are pushed back this year to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic. But conversations about potential outbreaks continue.
    Flickr / William Yeung

The Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors voted to push back the start of their fall college sports to Sept. 10 and implement new rules to keep student athletes and coaching staff safe. But is that enough to prevent outbreaks? And if sports are canceled, what does that mean for the future of athletics departments — and for the student athletes?


Host Anita Rao talks with Luke DeCock, sports columnist for the News & Observer, about the future of college sports. Rachel Jones, a junior midfielder for women’s soccer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, shares how her team’s training has changed under coronavirus-related rules.

 

