NC Democrats endorse Kamala Harris for President

WUNC | By Jason deBruyn
Published July 21, 2024 at 8:58 PM EDT
North Carolina democrats wasted no time in throwing their full support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to become their party's nominee in the upcoming presidential election.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would not run for re-election and instead said he supported Harris to be the nominee. By Sunday evening, North Carolina's Democratic delegation unanimously endorsed Harris as well.

Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton released a statement saying in part, "This November it'll be a prosecutor going up against a felon. It will be experience going up against extremism. We know that with the infrastructure and the organizing powerhouse we have spent years building, North Carolina will send VP Harris to the Oval Office."

North Carolina Democratic DNC delegation on Sunday held an emergency meeting to reach their unanimous decision.

 Follow NPR's live coverage here.
